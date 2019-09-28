Brokerages Set Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price at $87.44

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.46. 4,449,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,213. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.74. Crowdstrike has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.79 million. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 94.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.

