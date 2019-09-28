Brokerages Set First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Target Price at $43.20

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

FRME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens raised First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other First Merchants news, SVP Stephan Fluhler sold 3,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $150,969.54. Also, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $277,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 103 shares of company stock valued at $3,800 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Merchants by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the second quarter worth $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Merchants by 106.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Merchants by 38.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter worth $151,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 111,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.10 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 31.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

