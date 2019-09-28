Brokerages Set Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Target Price at $75.79

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.79.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 87,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $7,012,197.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,494,148.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 103,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $8,239,099.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at $142,874,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,357,322 shares of company stock worth $421,228,314 over the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.81. The stock had a trading volume of 697,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.52. Garmin has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

