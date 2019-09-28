Brokerages Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target at $40.64

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Green Dot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of GDOT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $278.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.93 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $158,648.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

