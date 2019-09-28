Brokerages Set Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Target Price at $212.44

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTN. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In other Raytheon news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,969 shares of company stock worth $2,622,820. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 11,865.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,544 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 17,408.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 1,380.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,442,000 after purchasing an additional 817,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,365,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,254,449,000 after purchasing an additional 527,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 2,697.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 522,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,832,000 after purchasing an additional 503,709 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.52. 1,649,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,517. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $209.18.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

