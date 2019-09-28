Brokerages Set Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target at $35.67

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Michael P. Rafferty acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 49.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3,023.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,389.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85,800.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 122,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,520. The company has a market capitalization of $843.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.02 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

