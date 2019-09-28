Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given a $52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIP. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.09.

Shares of BIP opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 266.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 46.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

