Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.09.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,632. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 340.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 266.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.