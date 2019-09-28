BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Down 29.7% in September

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Ryan L. Vardeman purchased 26,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $33,156.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,202 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.31% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSQR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 52.91% and a negative net margin of 22.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BSQUARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

