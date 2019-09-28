Byteball Bytes Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,000.00 (GBYTE)

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Byteball Bytes coin can currently be purchased for $34.55 or 0.00962292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Byteball Bytes has a market cap of $23.46 million and $10,000.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Byteball Bytes has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Byteball Bytes Profile

Byteball Bytes launched on December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes' total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Byteball Bytes is byteball.org.

The official message board for Byteball Bytes is medium.com/byteball.

Byteball Bytes Coin Trading

Byteball Bytes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Byteball Bytes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the exchanges listed above.

