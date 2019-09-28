Bytom (BTM) Market Capitalization Hits $57.93 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. Bytom has a total market cap of $57.93 million and $7.46 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, Cryptopia, RightBTC and EXX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00678894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012051 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Huobi, HitBTC, LBank, ZB.COM, BitMart, Neraex, Gate.io, CoinEx, Cryptopia, OKEx, FCoin, OTCBTC, Kucoin, CoinTiger, BigONE, Bibox, EXX and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

