Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caesars Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,499 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $200,888.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,114 shares of company stock worth $597,753. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 685,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,677,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,547,000 after buying an additional 188,947 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 178.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 172,161 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 391.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 356,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 284,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $137,000.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

