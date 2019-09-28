Calix (NYSE:CALX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

Get Calix alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Calix has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.59 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Calix will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $58,479.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 19,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $122,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 94,478 shares of company stock valued at $567,898 over the last three months. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Calix by 1,033.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Calix by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Calix by 966.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.