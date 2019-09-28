CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Tops $0.0023

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded up 123.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 40.3% against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $176,241.00 and $24.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.