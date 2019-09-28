Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the August 15th total of 293,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CPTA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,978. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 107.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Capitala Finance will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPTA. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capitala Finance by 6.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,235 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Capitala Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Capitala Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

