Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group cut shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of Carnival from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.01.

CCL stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.58. 7,540,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. Carnival has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $64.77.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

