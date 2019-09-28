Cascend Securities Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $75.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target boosted by Cascend Securities from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several other reports. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on Western Digital and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Digital from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Western Digital to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Western Digital stock opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $65.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 52.49%.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $5,219,697.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,744,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $195,574.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 9,483.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 167.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 294.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

