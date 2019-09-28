Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given $3.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $3.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.12) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cassava Sciences an industry rank of 68 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Cassava Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 351,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,577. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.68. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

