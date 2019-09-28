Ccore Trading 101.6% Higher Over Last Week (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 842% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, Ccore has traded up 101.6% against the US dollar. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Ccore has a total market cap of $29,621.00 and $2.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00193166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.01030991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020408 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090240 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

