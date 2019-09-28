CEEK VR Market Capitalization Tops $1.25 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $951.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bancor Network, RightBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.24 or 0.05444062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000201 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015865 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN, Coinsuper and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

