Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Up 35.5% in September

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the August 15th total of 80,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of CVCY stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 28.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

CVCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 553.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

