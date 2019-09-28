Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) & Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) Head to Head Review

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Cerus has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeritas has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Valeritas shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Cerus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Valeritas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cerus and Valeritas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $60.91 million 11.20 -$57.56 million ($0.44) -11.05 Valeritas $26.40 million 0.29 -$45.93 million ($34.20) -0.04

Valeritas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valeritas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cerus and Valeritas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 0 3 0 3.00 Valeritas 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cerus presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.61%. Valeritas has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 790.41%. Given Valeritas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valeritas is more favorable than Cerus.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and Valeritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -98.69% -85.73% -39.52% Valeritas -187.83% -45,700.07% -92.36%

Summary

Cerus beats Valeritas on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

