C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. 8,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $59.81.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of C&F Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

