CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,668,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,621 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.22% of CGI worth $665,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB opened at $78.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. CGI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CGI Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Societe Generale cut shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

