Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Champions Oncology, Inc., formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc., engages in the development of advanced technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments. This technology can evaluate tumor sensitivity/resistance to various single, combination standard and novel chemotherapy agents. Champions Oncology, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

CSBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Champions Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of CSBR stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Champions Oncology has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Champions Oncology will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Champions Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Champions Oncology by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Champions Oncology by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 54,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Champions Oncology by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Champions Oncology (CSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.