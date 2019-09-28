Chimpion One Day Trading Volume Tops $155,347.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Chimpion token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $155,347.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00192627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.01028082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00020894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089412 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,776 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.