China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) & Emerald Expositions Events (NASDAQ:EEX) Head-To-Head Contrast

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) and Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares China Recycling Energy and Emerald Expositions Events’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Recycling Energy N/A -42.54% -22.53% Emerald Expositions Events -7.79% 12.44% 5.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for China Recycling Energy and Emerald Expositions Events, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Recycling Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Emerald Expositions Events 1 6 0 0 1.86

Emerald Expositions Events has a consensus target price of $13.47, suggesting a potential upside of 35.21%. Given Emerald Expositions Events’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Emerald Expositions Events is more favorable than China Recycling Energy.

Dividends

Emerald Expositions Events pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. China Recycling Energy does not pay a dividend. Emerald Expositions Events pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Recycling Energy and Emerald Expositions Events’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Recycling Energy $4.89 million 1.26 -$66.00 million N/A N/A Emerald Expositions Events $380.70 million 1.88 -$25.10 million $1.33 7.49

Emerald Expositions Events has higher revenue and earnings than China Recycling Energy.

Risk and Volatility

China Recycling Energy has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald Expositions Events has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Emerald Expositions Events beats China Recycling Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Recycling Energy Company Profile

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes. It also provides waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas from coal mining, petroleum exploitation, refinery processing, or other sources as a fuel source to generate electricity; and the combined cycle power plant, which employs power generating cycle to utilize the waste gas that generates electricity by burning the flammable waste gas in a gas turbine, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate additional electricity through a steam turbine. In addition, the company offers biomass power generation systems (BMPG); and waste heat power generation (WHPG) systems; and project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, and financial leasing services, as well as leases energy saving systems and equipment. As of December 31, 2017, it had five recycling WHPG systems and four BMPG systems. The company was formerly known as China Digital Wireless, Inc. and changed its name to China Recycling Energy Corporation in March 2007. China Recycling Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates events across various formats comprising B2B conferences, hosted buyer events, B2C events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales; and provides print publications and digital media products. The company operates 55 trade shows and various other face-to-face events. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

