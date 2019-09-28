Chronologic Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001231 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Chronologic has a total market cap of $91,961.00 and approximately $181.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00193012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.01030130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020606 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089962 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,190,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,484 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

