Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 21,659.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 877,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 873,952 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $91,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.87 and a 200-day moving average of $100.90. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $117.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

