Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $217.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $287.00 target price (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.80.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $266.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas has a one year low of $155.98 and a one year high of $270.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.66.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cintas will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,274,741.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,008,331.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

