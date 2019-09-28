Citigroup Lowers HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $48.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on FUL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HB Fuller from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.80.

Shares of FUL stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,681. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. HB Fuller has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $725.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.18 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HB Fuller will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $366,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,364.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,377,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,932,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,034,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 10.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

