Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) Shares Bought by Walleye Trading Advisors LLC

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC raised its position in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 760,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 99,539 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 17.4% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 631,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 93,490 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 61.0% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 451,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 170,873 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000.

In other Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 5,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $46,185.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EMO remained flat at $$8.68 during trading on Friday. 138,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,568. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%.

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

