Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Sold by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of CEM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. 157,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

