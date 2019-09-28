Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Short Interest Update

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,210,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 88,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 37.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Macquarie set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,788.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,224.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $551,320. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7,324.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,939,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,328 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $28,321,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $14,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $12,290,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $8,639,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. 8,646,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,401,333. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.15. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $13.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 238.16%. The company had revenue of $697.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is 11.27%.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.