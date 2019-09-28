Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,435 ($18.75) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,565 ($20.45).

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.65) price objective (down from GBX 1,610 ($21.04)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective (up from GBX 1,450 ($18.95)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,529.22 ($19.98).

CBG stock opened at GBX 1,397 ($18.25) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 1,209 ($15.80) and a one year high of GBX 1,614 ($21.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,316.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,425.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 44 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

