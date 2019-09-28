CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.00.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $213.89. 1,030,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,037. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.51.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. CME Group’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $402,736.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,310,613.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $7,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,823,258.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,626 shares of company stock worth $12,255,934. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in CME Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 36,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

