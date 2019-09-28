CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Up 12.4% in September

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 91,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCNE shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 770,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after buying an additional 28,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 207,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 86,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.79. 14,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,941. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $450.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

