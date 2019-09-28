CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNX Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.56. CNX Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNX Midstream Partners.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.60 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNXM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE:CNXM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $919.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNXM. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 260,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 126,807 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,015,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 36,518 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

