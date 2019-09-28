Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) PT Raised to $7.80

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $7.50 to $7.80 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDE. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Noble Financial set a $6.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.84.

NYSE CDE opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,205,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,484,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 976,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 830,146 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $3,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

