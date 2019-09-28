Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,750,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,092. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.19.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,446,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,127,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,652,340.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 4,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $302,561.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,722.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,798 shares of company stock valued at $39,505,690. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

