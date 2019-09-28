Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 245,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 5,326 shares of Collectors Universe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $116,586.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph John Wallace sold 2,611 shares of Collectors Universe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $57,154.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,793.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Collectors Universe during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Collectors Universe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Collectors Universe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLCT traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.07. 59,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,903. Collectors Universe has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $269.75 million, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The company had revenue of $19.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

