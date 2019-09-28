Colu Local Network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.93 Million (CLN)

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded 67.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, Colu Local Network has traded 62.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Colu Local Network token can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Liqui, IDEX and HitBTC. Colu Local Network has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $41,434.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Colu Local Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00192969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.01031446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00020705 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090057 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Colu Local Network

Colu Local Network’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,315,995 tokens. The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork. Colu Local Network’s official website is cln.network. Colu Local Network’s official message board is medium.com/colu.

Colu Local Network Token Trading

Colu Local Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Colu Local Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Colu Local Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Colu Local Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Colu Local Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.