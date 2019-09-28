Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

CMCSA stock opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

