Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.79, approximately 3,088,157 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 1,479,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price objective on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Commercial Metals by 2,690.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

