CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $61.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

CVLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of CVLT stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.76. 266,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,949. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.11. CommVault Systems has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $70.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CommVault Systems by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

