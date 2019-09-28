CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 358,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,899. CommVault Systems has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a P/E/G ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.11.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

