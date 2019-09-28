Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

BVN stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $216.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 9.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 12.3% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 16.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

