Comparing COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) & CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (OTCMKTS:EBR.B)

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) and COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. COMPANHIA PARAN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Profitability

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and COMPANHIA PARAN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENTRAIS ELETRI/S N/A 23.87% 7.29% COMPANHIA PARAN/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and COMPANHIA PARAN/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $6.83 billion 1.96 $3.30 billion N/A N/A COMPANHIA PARAN/S $3.92 billion 0.86 $384.97 million N/A N/A

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has higher revenue and earnings than COMPANHIA PARAN/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and COMPANHIA PARAN/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 0 0 0 0 N/A COMPANHIA PARAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S beats COMPANHIA PARAN/S on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 44,221.05 megawatts; 105 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 2,403 megawatts; and 2 nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 71,068 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

COMPANHIA PARAN/S Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

