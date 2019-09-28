Comparing Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) and Ribbon Communications (NYSE:RBBN)

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and Ribbon Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tufin Software Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75 Ribbon Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $29.57, suggesting a potential upside of 75.71%. Ribbon Communications has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.12%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than Ribbon Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and Ribbon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tufin Software Technologies N/A N/A N/A Ribbon Communications 1.14% 8.28% 5.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and Ribbon Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tufin Software Technologies $84.98 million 6.42 -$4.26 million N/A N/A Ribbon Communications $577.91 million 1.10 -$76.81 million $0.48 12.06

Tufin Software Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ribbon Communications.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats Tufin Software Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications. The company provides solutions in the areas of change management, software-defined data center, firewall optimization, payment card industry data security standard compliance, network segmentation, continuous compliance, risk management, next generation firewall, and business continuity aspects for firewall/network administrators, chief security officers/chief information security officers, compliance officers, service providers, independent auditors, application owners, and chief information officers. It serves telecommunication, financial, energy and utility, retail, government, transportation, and pharmaceutical markets through a network of partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel with additional offices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services. Its enterprise solutions include unified communications (UC), Nortel private branch exchange evolution, UC security, contact centers, Microsoft Skype for Business, session management, and security and cloud communications solutions that allows enterprises to connect securely to SIP trunks and modernize communications networks. The company also offers solution and business consulting, system integration, deployment, and managed care services; and support services, such as managing software updates, appliance maintenance, appliance spare services and managed spares programs, and emergency assistance during disaster recovery. It serves telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers, and enterprises through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

