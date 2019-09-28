Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.12% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 69,340 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 220,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $848.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.47. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.89 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.